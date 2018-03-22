Transcript for 'These officers began to overreact': Former police chief says of Sacramento shooting

Scenario here is Sacramento. Where when he shots were fired. Says to meet that. What's happened is these authors. Began to. Overreact. And became unaware. Of what they were duel with their hang and and got caught up in. The adrenaline aspect of being in fear that life. Because this suspect obviously what nobody in their commands. Did this is where trading is the polls to overcome. Some of the things that happened to use is that we physiology. You know racing heartbeat and you're supposed to be able to slow down. What's happening and give time and distance to. The subject the subject and yourself so officers getting too close. Get drawn in India and they overreact based all on this big adrenaline dump. Haven't chase someone in not knowing. What they have in their hands. Leads to these type to lower reactions and unfortunately these types of tragedies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.