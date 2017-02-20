Transcript for 2 officers shot, 1 killed, after responding to traffic accident in California

Applauses go over there to contact him by the traffic accident. We get over there does when he allied officer involved shooting occurs. Now we're still trying to sort out exactly what happened. In the exchange of gunfire. But joy that exchange of gunfire two officers were hit the suspect was hit. All three with just more to hospitals. In we just found out that what he officers has expired you die.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.