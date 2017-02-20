2 officers shot, 1 killed, after responding to traffic accident in California

More
One police officer was killed and another injured after they were shot while responding to a traffic accident earlier today in California.
0:25 | 02/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 officers shot, 1 killed, after responding to traffic accident in California
Applauses go over there to contact him by the traffic accident. We get over there does when he allied officer involved shooting occurs. Now we're still trying to sort out exactly what happened. In the exchange of gunfire. But joy that exchange of gunfire two officers were hit the suspect was hit. All three with just more to hospitals. In we just found out that what he officers has expired you die.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45619321,"title":" 2 officers shot, 1 killed, after responding to traffic accident in California","duration":"0:25","description":"One police officer was killed and another injured after they were shot while responding to a traffic accident earlier today in California.","url":"/US/video/officers-shot-killed-responding-traffic-accident-california-45619321","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.