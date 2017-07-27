Ohio State Fair reopens after 18-year-old's death

Eighteen-year-old Tyler Jarrell, of Columbus, Ohio, was killed Wednesday evening when the Fire Ball ride he was on at the Ohio State Fair broke apart in mid-air, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
1:33 | 07/27/17

