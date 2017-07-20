Transcript for OJ Simpson describes himself as a 'good soldier' and 'giving guy'

If credits crawl as opposed to completing your sentence in prison. You'll be under supervision community why is it better to be interred in the community event in the person. Oh yeah here's. I'm there's a lot of time with those kids. I think I am a guy who was always really giving guy. Even on street. People always come to me you saw my reputation has always been that I over into the public I'm open to everybody. You know. I don't you know I'm right now at a point in my life well I won't inducement and we might as much time they came to do much for reasons and and I'm you can do. He involved with the media. There's so many offers. For interviews when I have been here and love a lot gonna start tomorrow and I'm not interested in the and India that. I've done my job. You know I've done it is well in this respect police I think anybody care that they can talk Google warns this bill Tokyo have been. I gave my word I believe in the jury system. Honored their verdict. I've not complain for nine years all I've done is try to be helpful and I encourage you guys around amen to your time. Fight in court and don't do anything that's going to stay in your time that's like after the live Google would get back to my. Do you realize that if you're granted parole. You could be returned to prison for any violation of conditions of pearl. You understand that yes there are certain conditions can be easily is not drink and our call to access associating with ex felons. Leaving a state without permission. Being subject insurgencies are so there's all there's going to be a whole slew of conditions are gonna have to follow. And you think he can be successful with the terms of Kroll. Oh yeah. And here's and this did. You know most of my life I can be stopped and searched whenever they go I gotta go live Wednesday criminal life. You know look pretty straight shooter. I've always got to do this soldiers and I have no problem there and whatsoever. In in the vehicles. News. Here's the other side of that. Doesn't easily recognized person in the community if you're granted parole how would you handle public scrutiny and in the community. While we recognize hazardous zone nineteen years old the I'm sure recent. Yeah yeah it is Kyra this is not new to me. Brilliant. Even if you've been in the last twenty years we're. Even indeed. Person and give me any negative stuff industry we would give you look at everything but I'm pretty easy lead approachable. I've dealt would have my whole life I really don't see any problem. Dylan with the public. And at all.

