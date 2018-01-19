Olympic star Aly Raisman in court to face abuser Larry Nassar

More
Olympic gymnastics star Aly Raisman showed up in a Michigan courtroom Friday to face down Larry Nassar, the former doctor who molested her and scores of other elite female athletes.
1:11 | 01/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Olympic star Aly Raisman in court to face abuser Larry Nassar
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52463113,"title":"Olympic star Aly Raisman in court to face abuser Larry Nassar","duration":"1:11","description":"Olympic gymnastics star Aly Raisman showed up in a Michigan courtroom Friday to face down Larry Nassar, the former doctor who molested her and scores of other elite female athletes.","url":"/US/video/olympic-star-aly-raisman-court-face-abuser-larry-52463113","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.