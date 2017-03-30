Transcript for Oregon hiker receives warning -- not citation -- for taking bear cub to wildlife center

An incident in Oregon has authorities reminding those who enjoy the outdoors to leave the wildlife alone that comes after a hiker posted these photos. Showing him caring for badly Mal nourished bear cub. He brought the cup until wildlife center in but officials say doing that usually decreases and animals chances of survival back in the wild. Now we understand the cubs health though is improving. And this morning a great grandmother is talking about her survival story after getting stranded in her own car. 85 year old ruby Stein took a wrong turn after visiting her family in Colorado. She drove deep into the rural mountainous area. And got stuck on a muddy road for five days Stein melted snow on the dashboard for water rations of rice crispy treats. And contemplated actually eating cat food Stein had no cell phone signal but. She didn't give up hope. Lives to lead the anybody in my life because of all these Vince Young woman stoned person believe in. Whatever happens happens for a reason. She says that her cat who was with her at the time kept her experts up eventually the two hikers. Stumbled on her car and rescued her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.