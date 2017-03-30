-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Best bargains on things for your home
-
Now Playing: Authorities release dramatic Oklahoma home invasion 911 call
-
Now Playing: Motorcyclist survives cliffside crash caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Ex-Christie allies sentenced to prison for 'Bridgegate'
-
Now Playing: Severe storms move from Texas to Missouri
-
Now Playing: Oregon hiker receives warning -- not citation -- for taking bear cub to wildlife center
-
Now Playing: Woman in Oklahoma home invasion left one burglar for dead: police
-
Now Playing: At least 13 dead, 3 injured in Texas church bus crash
-
Now Playing: Two children electrocuted, killed after Texas storms
-
Now Playing: Mexican man released from ICE custody after arrest despite protected status
-
Now Playing: Memphis prepares for severe weather
-
Now Playing: Homes destroyed in Rockwall, Texas, after severe storms move through area
-
Now Playing: 911 calls released in the deadly burglary in Tulsa, Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: 12 dead in Texas church bus crash
-
Now Playing: More than a dozen reported tornadoes touch down in Texas
-
Now Playing: Attack feared in Washington DC
-
Now Playing: Chris Christie's former associates sentenced for Bridgegate
-
Now Playing: Fire hero's life mission
-
Now Playing: At least 13 dead in Texas church bus crash, police say
-
Now Playing: Fossils millions of years old swiped from Death Valley National Park