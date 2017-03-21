Oroville Dam floodgates opened for 1st time since February

Gorgeous footage shows water flowing through the Oroville Dam floodgates for the first time since the dam's spillway was damaged in February.
0:49 | 03/21/17

Transcript for Oroville Dam floodgates opened for 1st time since February

