Overturned tanker causes massive fire in California

More
A tanker truck driver was killed when his truck ran off Highway 99, overturned and exploded into flames in Atwater, California, authorities said.
0:42 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Overturned tanker causes massive fire in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47601122,"title":"Overturned tanker causes massive fire in California","duration":"0:42","description":"A tanker truck driver was killed when his truck ran off Highway 99, overturned and exploded into flames in Atwater, California, authorities said.","url":"/US/video/overturned-tanker-massive-fire-california-47601122","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.