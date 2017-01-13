Transcript for Paralyzed Detective Who Forgave Shooter Eulogized as Hero

Well a final salute today to Stephen MacDonald the NYPD detective who inspired a city by choosing to forgive. Rather than dwell in self pity and in spite it was a sea of blue outside of Saint Patrick's Cathedral in midtown today's thousands of police officers friends and family. Paid their last respects how disease reporter Tim Fleischer was there. And. Honoring his father was Connor McDonald's higher calling on Wednesday to being. S many view. My father was a real Superman detective Stephen McDonald whose funeral would fill Saint Patrick's Cathedral passed away Tuesday after a heart attack. The many people he touched and inspired came to honor. The funeral began with a solemn procession filled with dozens of police vehicles leaving Rockville center Long Island. All along the route into Manhattan first responders paid tribute with tower ladder salute. Firefighter stood at attention as the hearse made its way to midtown. A muffled drumbeat brought the procession to Saint Patrick's Cathedral. We're dignitaries and officers lined Fifth Avenue for more than a dozen blocks. McDonald's for him his wife Patti and it's on congress held each other close as the coffin was carried into the cathedral. And the tributes began with mayor bill but laws deal. Everything. That we aspire to be as a people on a city. In body and one man. Steven McDonald despite being confined to a wheelchair and a ventilator for thirty years after he was shot by a teenager he forgave his assailant. Arguably his life we shape this much by those three bullets fired by that fifteen year old boy. As by three words he famously expressed afterwards I forgive him. McDonald's love with the Rangers was famous he was True Blue. Steve MacDonald. Meant more than New York Rangers in our fans and we could ever mean to him and who's been will be food. Known in white from Jordan on it this far. Mike that one make sure his time on earth was not wasting. That is why you're so passionate and spreading got message of love compassion and forgiveness. The shooters concluded out on Fifth Avenue with a salute from thousands of officers and a TV shouldn't line. Is an inspiration in his arsenal fall a requirement to. Reporting from midtown to Pletcher. Channel seven eyewitness team. Well after today's service president elect Donald Trump tweeted the quote. A beautiful beautiful funeral today for a real New York City hero detective Steven McDonald are law enforcement community has my complete and total support.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.