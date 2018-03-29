Parkland shooting suspect's brother pleads no contest to trespassing at school

Zachary Cruz, 18, was arrested on March 19 for trespassing at the school where his brother, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, allegedly gunned down 17 people on Feb. 14.
2:26 | 03/29/18

Parkland shooting suspect's brother pleads no contest to trespassing at school
