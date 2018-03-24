Transcript for Parkland student says 'no more' to inactive politicians

Ominous start off by putting this price tag right here is a reminder for you guys to know how much Marco Rubio ticket for every scenes like Florida one dollar and five cents. Okay. He called a grasp of corruption shackles the District of Columbia. The winter. Change is here the sun shines on a new game in the days hours. For the prayer first time voters stroke 18% of the time in mid term elections not. Anymore. I. Now who here is gonna vote in the 2000 an eighteen election. Okay. Isn't real close. You can hear the people in power shaking. They've gotten used to being protective of their positions chewing safety. The safety of an ax. And action is no longer safe and so that we saying no more. He's six feet. 96 people die every day. From guns and our country yet most representatives hadn't. Public stance. On guns and tonight we stand. Law. We are going to make this the voting is she. We are going to make take this every election to every state in every city. We're going to make sure the best people get into our elections to run not as politicians but as Americans. Because they. This is a no. People try to suppress your vote. And there are people who stand against you because you're Julia. We say out. Law. When politicians say that your voice doesn't matter because the NRA owns them and we stand. Mom. When politicians send their thoughts and prayers which no accident. We 10 AM. And to those politicians supported by the and a rain. Of the continued slaughter of our children and our future. I say get your resume is ready. Today is the beginning of spring and ends tomorrow is the beginning of democracy. Now as a time to come together not as Democrats. Not as Republicans but as a marriage hit us. Americans of those things plus and linebacker about one thing and one thing only and that's the future of this country. And the children and that are going to lead it. They will try to separate us in demographics they will try to separated by religion race congressional districting class being. It will pan out. I'm together. We need we'll get rid of these public servants that only serve the gun lobby. Hey who lives. Nicely. Let's put the USA over the NRA it. This is a siren to spring and the blossoming of our democracy. So let's take this to our local legislators. And that's take this to mid term elections because without the persistent heat without the resistance of voters and Americans everywhere are getting out to every election. Democracy will not flourish but a canned and it will sell. I say to those politicians as a change will not come. I say you we will not stop until every man. Every woman. Every child and every American it can't live without fear of gun violence and to that I same. No new law. Saying. Good job plus.

