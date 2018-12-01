Transcript for Patient left at bus stop received 'appropriate medical care,' hospital says

Therapist amount of Morocco runs a modest practice along Howard street just behind the University of Maryland midtown campus he's working on three doctorates at the moment the latest one in health care administration so. When he saw this scene. He knew it wasn't right pumps like you've got to be kidding me. Are you seeking kidding me. I'm on what he saw is what the world is now seeing. A woman left at a bus stop by hospital security wearing nothing but the Sox in gallon. They give you. Are you OK ma'am do you need me to call the police. Once you don't sit down man you don't look well. This is discussed it for you just leave her unattended. On a bus stopped half naked. And discard it that's human beating. I two's crash. News with no regard. Two what was going to happen next. What did happen next is Morocco called police in the ambulance took her right back to this hospital she was discharged again we're told this time put in the cab. And sent to a homeless shelter. A rocket says the woman's mother saw the video online and contacted him she said her daughter had been missing for weeks and she's mentally ill. Now she's finally getting the care she needs rockets but he urges the sharing of what he calls this patient dump outside UN then midtown. Of the country. To address a growing problem. Awareness. Of what mental health is and what it isn't. And that we as a people will embrace the news and ourselves. When it comes to the moments. And not leave those suffering. Out in the cold. In downtown Baltimore Brian bugler ABC two news. Come on. Over the sweat. A month. Give a thoughtful. Come on sit down. Ma'am. Come on come and sit down. We take full responsibility. For this failure. And we are examining policies in the proceedings to ensure. That this type of ban does not happen again. Yeah and we firmly believe that what occurred Tuesday night is not representative. Of who we are or how we can't file a community.

