Persons of interest video released in case of couple ambushed, 'executed' at gated community

More
Investigators believe Bao Lam and Jenny Lam, both 61, of Houston, Texas, were attacked at their home Thursday night.
0:58 | 01/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Persons of interest video released in case of couple ambushed, 'executed' at gated community
I. Okay. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52382292,"title":"Persons of interest video released in case of couple ambushed, 'executed' at gated community","duration":"0:58","description":"Investigators believe Bao Lam and Jenny Lam, both 61, of Houston, Texas, were attacked at their home Thursday night.","url":"/US/video/persons-interest-video-released-case-couple-ambushed-executed-52382292","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.