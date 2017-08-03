Plane carrying Michigan basketball team skids off runway

More
Takeoff was aborted due to high winds, the team said on Twitter.
0:30 | 03/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Plane carrying Michigan basketball team skids off runway
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46004983,"title":"Plane carrying Michigan basketball team skids off runway","duration":"0:30","description":"Takeoff was aborted due to high winds, the team said on Twitter.","url":"/US/video/plane-carrying-michigan-basketball-team-skids-off-runway-46004983","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.