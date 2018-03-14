Transcript for Police arrest former boyfriend in nursing student's death

The ex boyfriend of a college student murdered in upstate New York has now been arrested in Central America for Orlando to Cyril is in custody in Nicaragua. He's charged in connection with the murder of Binghamton nursing student Haley Anderson. Her body was found last Friday at her home near the college. Police have not revealed how she died. A 65000 dollar reward is now being offered in the search for possible serial bomber in Austin, Texas. Two people have been killed in recent weeks after three package bombs were left on doorsteps. The devices were built with nuts bolts and nails and were rigged to explode when lifted. Investigators are not ruling out terrorism or a hate crime. The youngest victim was just seventeen years old trailing Mason an honor roll student and the musician.

