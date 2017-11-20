Police dashcam captures small plane moments before crash

More
Two Florida deputies were caught by surprise when a small plane crashed in front of them.
0:53 | 11/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police dashcam captures small plane moments before crash
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51269048,"title":"Police dashcam captures small plane moments before crash ","duration":"0:53","description":"Two Florida deputies were caught by surprise when a small plane crashed in front of them.","url":"/US/video/police-dashcam-captures-small-plane-moments-crash-51269048","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.