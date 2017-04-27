Transcript for Police kill suspect in fatal shooting of state trooper after hourslong standoff

A dramatic ending to a deadly 24 hours in Delaware they're like shots going off my neighborhood. There's a swat team in the trees and everything the man accused of killing a Delaware State trooper then prompting an hours long standoff gunned down by officers. Authorities say the man walked out of this home on Thursday morning and engaged police prompting them to open fire residents of the brick mill farms community returning to their homes Thursday morning after a harrowing ordeal. The melee stemming from a shooting on Wednesday at a convenience store that claimed the life of 32 year old corporal Stephen Ballard. And prayerful life violates seven or eight feet and did he turn to read a started soon. This isn't just artisan. One suspect immediately taken into custody schools in the area put on lockdown as authorities hunted for a second arm suspect who fled on foot. That man eventually bear repeating himself inside this home. As a standoff unfolded corporal Ballard's fellow officers paid solemn tribute as a police convoy escorted the slain trooper's body from the hospital. This is that they've our state. Infidelity policemen. Ballard with an eight year veteran of the force police still trying to figure out a motive for the attack they killed him. Arie L rash at ABC news New York.

