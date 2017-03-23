Police officer, 3 other people killed in Wisconsin shooting rampage

More
Four people including a police officer were killed in Wisconsin Wednesday after a domestic dispute escalated into shootings at three different locations -- a bank, a law firm and an apartment complex.
0:46 | 03/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer, 3 other people killed in Wisconsin shooting rampage

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46321265,"title":"Police officer, 3 other people killed in Wisconsin shooting rampage","duration":"0:46","description":"Four people including a police officer were killed in Wisconsin Wednesday after a domestic dispute escalated into shootings at three different locations -- a bank, a law firm and an apartment complex.","url":"/US/video/police-officer-people-killed-wisconsin-shooting-rampage-46321265","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.