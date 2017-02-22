Transcript for Police release audio clip from victim's phone in hopes of catching Indiana teens' killer

We do have new information for you today. It's in the form well audio file. From the cell phone. The liberty Germany had with her at the time were going to play everything that we hang out. Liberty presence of my. To turn on her video camera. Again we're not going to be able to share with you. But we are want to share this audio clip with you momentarily. With the hope that somebody won't recognize this voice. Be very clear that which are about here who's just four short words. She has three words down hill. You're going to or this played four times. The audio quote he has not superb. But there's enough there that somebody could recognize this person's voice. And a superintendent Carter should. Not to analyze why if you hear this today. Anything my god that sounds like fill in the blank. Call. Make an anonymous tip. Tell us who you think it is. Let us investigate. If it's not the right person. Those model little time and they'll be cleared they can go along I'll never know that you call. But you may tell us who direct per us. And you meet a person. That helps us to solve. This horrible crime. Mike and play the clip please. Each play one more time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.