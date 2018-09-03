Police searching for missing teen, man

Police searching for missing teen, man A missing persons report has been issued for Amy Yu, 16, and Kevin Esterly, 45, by police in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
0:24 | 03/09/18

And police are searching for sixteen overall and Allentown Pennsylvania who may have run off with an older man so police say 45 year old Kevin Esther Lee has. Signed a MEU out of school at least ten times without a parent's permission use mother reportedly says her daughter's jewelry and personal documents are missing. Esther les white says that he also took his personal documents along with 4000 dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

