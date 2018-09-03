Transcript for Police searching for missing teen, man

And police are searching for sixteen overall and Allentown Pennsylvania who may have run off with an older man so police say 45 year old Kevin Esther Lee has. Signed a MEU out of school at least ten times without a parent's permission use mother reportedly says her daughter's jewelry and personal documents are missing. Esther les white says that he also took his personal documents along with 4000 dollars.

