'Poop train' gone after plaguing Alabama community for 2 months

More
The train full of "sewage sludge" came from the New York City area.
0:46 | 04/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Poop train' gone after plaguing Alabama community for 2 months

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54597596,"title":"'Poop train' gone after plaguing Alabama community for 2 months","duration":"0:46","description":"The train full of \"sewage sludge\" came from the New York City area.","url":"/US/video/poop-train-plaguing-alabama-community-months-54597596","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.