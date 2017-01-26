Now Playing: Police Remove D.C Protesters

Now Playing: Dakota Pipeline Activist Shot With Rubber Bullet During On-Camera Interview

Now Playing: Protesters Gather Outside GOP Retreat in Philadelphia

Now Playing: Immigrant Voices Take Stand Against Trump at Philadelphia Protest

Now Playing: Judge Thomas Hardiman: Everything You Need to Know

Now Playing: McConnell, Ryan Say Congress Will Pay for Trump's $12B Border Wall

Now Playing: Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell Lead Republican Party Retreat

Now Playing: Inside the White House With President Trump

Now Playing: Trump Speaks Out on Torture, Illegal Voting Claim

Now Playing: Trump 'Absolutely' Thinks Waterboarding Works

Now Playing: Trump Signs Executive Orders, Previews Supreme Court Pick

Now Playing: Trump Says He May Send in 'The Feds' to Chicago

Now Playing: Some Sanctuary Cities Vow to Defy Trump Immigration Orders

Now Playing: Mexico's President Says 'I Regret and Reject' Plan for Border Wall

Now Playing: Touring the Oval Office With President Trump

Now Playing: Reflecting on Obamacare and Women's Marches

Now Playing: Trump on Suspending Immigration From Some Countries: 'The World Is a Mess'

Now Playing: 'Afghanistan Is Not Like What's Happening in Chicago'

Now Playing: Trump: 'I Can Be the Most Presidential Person Ever' Other Than Lincoln