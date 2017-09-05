Transcript for Protesters picket Paul Ryan's visit to Harlem school

Yeah. It's. Okay. It's yeah. Eating. All the yeah yeah. The and yeah. Elements yeah. Yeah. Aren't the end to him Paul Ryan currently. And it's. Yeah man yeah. Apparently. And Obama. Hand. That. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah yeah. Yeah yeah. I think that this man. And and yeah. Yeah. And and then acting out. Yeah. A another. Oh yeah. It I actually. Instead he called me yeah. Yeah. They're getting and then he can take a look about them. Yeah. I went out with three. Yeah. I'm hey. Car. Lots and yeah. Yeah they are. Pain I was waiting and waiting. I had. I hear yeah. Hey we're not certain the pats or not. Oh yeah. Okay. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.