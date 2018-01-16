Puerto Rico school celebrates the return of electricity

More
Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo had been without power for 112 days.
0:47 | 01/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Puerto Rico school celebrates the return of electricity
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52387316,"title":"Puerto Rico school celebrates the return of electricity","duration":"0:47","description":"Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo had been without power for 112 days.","url":"/US/video/puerto-rico-school-celebrates-return-electricity-52387316","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.