Puerto Rico's Maria death toll climbs to 64, as FEMA assistance tops $1 billion

More
Puerto Rico's official death toll from Hurricane Maria -- which slammed into the U.S. territory September 20 as a Category 4 storm -- has risen to 64, the island's Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Saturday.
0:27 | 12/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Puerto Rico's Maria death toll climbs to 64, as FEMA assistance tops $1 billion
A couple of stark you updates about the situation in Puerto Rico some two months following hurricane Maria. The official death total has now risen to 64 although other reports indicate it may be more than a thousand. The federal assistance price tag has now topped one billion dollars. And the island's power grid remains a mess it's still unclear just how many people remain in the dark but officials say that about 65%. Of power generation. Has been restored.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51713922,"title":"Puerto Rico's Maria death toll climbs to 64, as FEMA assistance tops $1 billion","duration":"0:27","description":"Puerto Rico's official death toll from Hurricane Maria -- which slammed into the U.S. territory September 20 as a Category 4 storm -- has risen to 64, the island's Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Saturday.","url":"/US/video/puerto-ricos-maria-death-toll-climbs-64-fema-51713922","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.