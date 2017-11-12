Transcript for Puerto Rico's Maria death toll climbs to 64, as FEMA assistance tops $1 billion

A couple of stark you updates about the situation in Puerto Rico some two months following hurricane Maria. The official death total has now risen to 64 although other reports indicate it may be more than a thousand. The federal assistance price tag has now topped one billion dollars. And the island's power grid remains a mess it's still unclear just how many people remain in the dark but officials say that about 65%. Of power generation. Has been restored.

