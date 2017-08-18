Transcript for 'Real Live': What to expect with total solar eclipse

Let's talk about something literally Alou. A little bit greater thug wanna play your plan which we're gonna dipping into the ABC news archives in 1979. And you're Christine mr. Frank Reynolds ballistic a look at this. But the last solar eclipse of missing and on this continent in this century and as I said not until August 21 Tony seventeen. Well another eclipse be visible from North America that's 38 years from now may have a shadow of the moon fall on a world peace and ABC news of course will bring you a complete report on that. Next eclipsed 38 years from now. Are a welcome rob Marciano ABC news meteorologist with the pool is black. Tires okay and what's what's with the block there's it is like a Friday apria that this is yet this is stressed out that I. Oddities of the glasses that's you'll need to Wear your viewing the eclipse widget like Monday Monday. Depending on where you live generally speaking from 9 AM Pacific time to and need to. 3 o'clock eastern time. Moving across cross continent US hence the great American group everywhere you feel like maps I've seen the really shows that don't really the middle the country and people over the north east or about a lot is that true like. Where can people see all over the country got a good organ like it what you want totality and yet you want the total thing. But the real deal over the moon completely blocks outlets on justice. Sliver of or basically any miles wives the got to get in at seven mile wide on their did you see. Darkest line it at the path of totality and and what we've done is that we've. Capita cloud cover forecast yours agreed to meet again it is that they are yellow means and operate and then and red which we only are we looking at this integrate the actual weather forecast for Monday yes we're we're updating us once or twice today Charleston is a little bit suspect. Jefferson City maybe natural tutors moisture and it's it's partisan speaking. It couldn't come at a better time of year August and it you know. You know we have winter storms that have you know dance cloud cover. To longer day. And it's happening right in the middle of the day when when the sun panic attack I have to quickly question why is it in not part of the country is it just like the wicked the way to thought is that we're like why it's through the middle the state quality you think about you know that the moon yet moving around the earth Europe is moving around the sun. Although it is the moon moves are on the earth you know once a month. It's the orbit is not. Lined up with this on about five degrees off so that throws everything off good that you're only gonna get it cut once in awhile we actually get hold. Eclipses once every eighteen months or so. But. United often in the ocean where live so it's it's rare to get one where people live yeah one point cross the entire country we have one of these nearly 100 years in only happening in the US so what's the similarity between this one into the what we just saw in 1979. While it the same thing except it does it's not going coast to coat yes one going coast to coast. That was smaller sliver of the US but look it's still. A great American grabbing the other anything about all the people that are that are gonna go into the zone and it just can't out. And do what Americans view in the middle of August which is have a good time but there's all people beat you outside of the totality here in New York City. Los Angeles pretty much the entire US you can go out but you gotta go. Do not look yeah. I. Here why can't I just stare at the total solar eclipse the Nevada my life well look to every it is. You guys Wear walking on Austria which are much more fashionable they only block small reserve monetary you know that's a fancy much. I am now via a yes I think spotlight he's the little things and they're pretty shape but they have their work they have a lot yeah 99%. Of the lot are -- got to tell everything I want of these boxes where about them how to think they are what happens if I don't Wear them. Well you don't Wear them you're gonna manager. You look at this on. And you're photo receptors in the back of your I don't have many interceptors are you look at this on its gonna bother you. But you're not know the economic failure like Torre of burnout and a familiar candidate until really you wake up the next day gas so it's really really. Important that you don't look for wrecking pass it is that the connected to elect people within the is that what you themselves with people within the united I'm sure that's the case for customers the here to educate well -- and it's not pleasant to look at you know Natalie Gary speaking it's not pleasant for a looked right at this on yeah I don't think generally lacked adequate Ross is ranked with everything how long does this last. Actually Clinton's the that's out of O'Hare at the backlash yeah well you know I think. Think that basically time is gonna stop Ahmad Al Austin round had and I I don't I think I'm outside I had for some people happen right during lunch hour yet. But the shout moves across Europe at 18100 miles now. So only take about ninety minutes ago from in one coach that acts in totality yen but generally speaking you're gonna get a sliver of that. That shadowed. You know for. An hour two hours in some cases three hours that's a good time yes so you you can have lunch. I'm is that it is like no I was regular for a plot at 1230 on ABC news we got a few acts that. Yeah. Yeah yeah I had presented in Mexico solar eclipse though exit a lot of footage of polio like the roads past and high with people go to Oregon. And there something about like that wildfire that there were acceptable or something in Oregon and because of the attempt is that true order. The west gets its while parts of the west number of fires burning axes one burning right now and sisters Oregon which is very close to where a lot of Hitler. Like the total eclipse anyways me the buyer. Oh there's nothing like now not a magnifying glass ceiling that actually ski cools Europe for that short period of time where the sun blocked out temperatures drop. Ten to twenty degrees you know just he second. Alex or solar panels they be concerned. All right generation of batteries and that's it that's a good point it will grow some of these in the grid off the for people counselor but it's not analyze that one year into its -- yet solar panels yet I guess you know don't want to TV talk. Obama what you'd be doing at that exact moment lunchtime in New York on Monday I'm not gonna be here on to be part of this special that you spoke out so my wife and child will be up on the roof of our building with the failure by the -- and I -- to face -- minutes on Wednesday outside of my five year old it is about all of this and I'll you know Lincoln city Oregon which and the first point of contact yeah fall if you will dated you're going to be in Charleston didn't he will be in Nashville. And a myriad of others correspondents spread throughout the country so we're on. Wall the wall I think for three hours or at least two. As this great American that's happens on Monday at that disapproval from meteorologist. Yeah okay it has to be the Super Bowl you know hurricanes and through room. Okay but one thing on your game and certainly a World Series itself looking for a. Meteorologist but meteorologists are science geeks and argue that get us that study about of politicized before you get the enemy urology and so this is a celebration of science and you know you know we get picked on it's as science people you know are being all of the key here whatever but so now we're we're all. Swelling up with. I've because the VP nominee that is the eclipse. Is taken over America. Going to be clue cool to be geek race. That includes. It's. I brought them there at the moment. We're not have a brother though real talk now rock ticking away oak would also mean ago thinking about the after the eclipse on money I'm Montana. Fly to Las Vegas I've got my credentials for the second thing and I'm jazzed about the next. Two weeks which is he McGregor Mayweather fight. Really great odds you know via its it's going to be epic McGregor you don't know is an amendment a fighter and he's just a beast. Mayweather is undefeated. I think he's lightweight now hold on slew of titles but he's forty years old they've both talk a lot of traction now they're gonna meet the boxing so Mayweather certainly has the advantage he's a boxer. McGregor is is that you know mixed martial arts guy. So he's Mayweather is favored to win but and you know it'll probably be a big old mess but it's gonna like the eclipse it's gonna look at events. Got a lot of Americans and it was as Israel lassie had to make a prediction. Who was unaware that. Look. You know lesson is Marciano so my. Rocky Marciano the only undefeated and we check in the world and may Weathers is undefeated as well so I you know I do you want to see him continued beyond the I think native Mayweather and he does. McGregor doesn't win it's gonna throw basically it's gonna take emanate and put it. Above box asks as the number one on that sport out there so that happens that the now obviously for player right now worker does me no two hour special with you do this ripple effect could always for its paperwork filled. Magazine well. Point and his support activists and their independence ha yeah. And the way by the earlier Tuesday in New York replied on he got that. Well wouldn't you had a statement around the sports and auto bids have run the same pays I'm gonna transition with LeBron and a basketball though. So as you guys a lot love basketball and the Bryan king James is like when my favorite maps bop players bought time. And it got announced this week that him that TV it's been there are going to create. To that screen that madame CJ walker story. Those who don't know the man sees it walker is she was the first African American millionaire and that when she died in 1919 and to say I am excited when I read this and writing. And ourselves right to doesn't lenses its intersection of sports and film in history and culture but I have been yelling into the camera and on Twitter and eve not to tell individuals. There's so many more unique story Citi toll of African American history besides the traditional ones that we always go to and we should have those two as well. That it biting format and season walker story to be told also king James I salute you my brother I'm so glad it's at my advice. I can't wait to see act saving and enacted outplay manatees at Walker's that's not excite viewers features yeah. Yeah I'm up have a that is right it. Some mind is the center. It's a news new it's US ATV series of signs I just Kabila in her best performance to date that I have seen. Is a summer murder mysteries she played but young mother who basically rolled up to diabetes and bludgeoned him. Isn't that what has left but Ed. I. Am an app has signaled rape and then kill them. But so we now in the very inning. What who who did it we just don't know why. That's kind of like what is just this series explores great they're just. Totally lessons now. America. Are in other TV surely quickly ever like something to be in box. On Hulu to the people Billy Geithner to the clout there if you live in New York it's the funny thing to watch that the display they're like the people you about the mysteries in the subbing like failures and how. It's really funny YJ like that at the bit much art this is great guys in their real. Are ever remember Monday 1230 to two or three hours pressured ABC rob all the ABC correspondent total solar eclipse and make sure you Wear these super cool block those. And think pejorative and we'll see you next time. And guys and I.

