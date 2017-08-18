'Real Live': Late-night show hosts get real about Charlottesville protests

More
Virtually every major late-night show host in the nation took a stand against the white nationalist protests in Charlottesville in a move that shows the major role of humor in finding solace.
8:34 | 08/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Real Live': Late-night show hosts get real about Charlottesville protests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49301841,"title":"'Real Live': Late-night show hosts get real about Charlottesville protests","duration":"8:34","description":"Virtually every major late-night show host in the nation took a stand against the white nationalist protests in Charlottesville in a move that shows the major role of humor in finding solace.","url":"/US/video/real-live-late-night-show-hosts-real-charlottesville-49301841","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.