Rescue crew saves two stranded hikers

More
Rescue crew saves two climbers who were stranded at the top of a Colorado mountain overnight using a National Guard Blackhawk helicopter.
0:46 | 05/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rescue crew saves two stranded hikers
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47752462,"title":"Rescue crew saves two stranded hikers","duration":"0:46","description":"Rescue crew saves two climbers who were stranded at the top of a Colorado mountain overnight using a National Guard Blackhawk helicopter.","url":"/US/video/rescue-crew-saves-stranded-hikers-47752462","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.