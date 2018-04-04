Transcript for Restaurant owner helped victims after YouTube shooting: 'They were just in shock'

To you outside and suddenly heard something you've never heard your. Yeah. I can't nail down. From returned so. I looked around. Writing. First it was. My backpack. A faster. Papa. Much of people running. I went in front of them. Someone was. Coming type. You've labeled the process what was going on in your brain thinking this is another. That's right. 150 we'll then came up to me first. For defendants had in this. Excess. Fred about the situation. Some pretty dramatic. You hear about it. He's here we humidity guns in the county. This restaurant yeah there's actually. Let the people inside and went back outside just to make sure that nobody was coming. Down the street. Obviously. What makes it. Wayne. Of course they were shaking they made me shape. It's their right. Situation. We're chalk river shaking. You try to ask them questions because I don't want then I wanted them. You need to know from them what is happening already knew I heard the gunshots something coming running out needing only. The words it was a one of the navy should. Look brand. Had been awful shots. Here. I should make things. All right inoperative. Keeper here. You heard strange. Yes you. It's not a very efficiently.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.