-
Now Playing: Vietnam War medic who saved 60 on secret mission to receive Medal of Honor
-
Now Playing: The Incredible Story Behind This Medal of Honor Winner
-
Now Playing: The remarkable story of combat medic awarded Medal of Honor
-
Now Playing: Woman speaks out about falling for Charles Manson at 14
-
Now Playing: Woman, 94, realizes her skydiving dream
-
Now Playing: Former police officer cut off GPS tracker, on the run ahead of rape trial
-
Now Playing: Retired Army Capt. Gary Michael Rose: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Controversy over call to widow of Sgt. La David Johnson continues
-
Now Playing: Trump contradicts Army widow's account of his condolence phone call
-
Now Playing: Houston Astros' World Series trip rallies city after Harvey
-
Now Playing: 'The Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond shares 15-minute meals
-
Now Playing: Possible ISIS-inspired terror plot reportedly thwarted
-
Now Playing: Meet the 11-year-old who developed a new method of testing for lead in water
-
Now Playing: Gold Star widow speaks about phone call with Trump
-
Now Playing: Manhunt grows for suspected serial killer
-
Now Playing: Wildfires spread as conditions worsen in California
-
Now Playing: The Note: Bannon's right-wing insurgency grows stronger
-
Now Playing: Marine widow runs tribute for fallen pilot
-
Now Playing: 8th child reported killed by recalled Ikea dresser