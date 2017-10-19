Transcript for Richard Spencer to speak at the University of Florida

Picture a can do here in Gainesville Florida University of Florida campus right in front of the Phillips center for the performing arts. That is where Richard Spencer the white nationalist the founder of the self described. All right move it will be speaking. At 1030 this afternoon look at all the details about not just the second or first real walked down the street this way Greta crossword you see this gathering here a lot of media members. They're actually surrounding interviewing. Three or four people they describe themselves as Nazis they are here for the event and other speaking with the media. They so that it wanted to attend Hayward knew he had to say so now they're being interviewed by the media and in made themselves available they're not shying away from any of this. Now that's we've been here for a few days leading up to this big event there's a lot of media here's you can probably tell and those are really the only Nazis which syndicate for so far in speaking with police around here they have said that. They were prepared obviously for anything that might come their way that thought that the might be more people who thought that the might be planned marches last night. Nothing of that sort leading up to the event a big reason why is he massive police presence here. Everywhere you look for against the right now and you will see law enforcement of some continental walked by this way were you can see. A number of officers here and so many different agencies. You got police you've got Florida Highway Patrol they're not in their normal uniforms that it actually in their heart to hear they're the ones here. In all hand so again got state local federal agencies all here on the ground. Governor Rick Scott actually declared state of emergency. On Monday ahead of this event not for the entire state but for a lot for county specifically in speaking with sheer of electric county. She said that this is what happens in Charlottesville where nearly twenty people were hurt. One person was killed wouldn't. When when return humans are resents being there to unite the right rallied to a study that they want to make sure nothing like that happens here on the ground in Gainesville floors so for that reason. She requested the state of emergency. To request that governor Rick Scott to make sure that they can get all the resources that they need here on the ground to make sure that everything is safe and so far so good. We we should mention that the road blocks are in place that went up early this morning around eight or 9 AM to use in construction equipment decent dump trucks could even see. Everything imaginable there's barricades Waldman W that you can you can see further down police cars are as well. I threw it really does feel like the police presence here is overwhelming people who I mean if you've covered any presidential events. Conventions anything of that sort I don't know if you've ever seen security. Such a high level here compared to University of Florida football game for example they set this is not close what they have on the ground here right now from the entire state of Florida. That's at the University of Florida is going to foot the bill vulnerable when hundreds and hundred gives them. 600000. Dollars at this point dedicated to keeping the security. The campus all the students everyone's safety of the students that was spoken with here they are concerned they're clearly scared depends appointment please don't go anywhere near here. A lot of them to have a glass isn't canceled today their teachers when it had to sit don't even bothered by campus stay inside the message from the president university it was. Do not attend this do not attend the protest against Dick either to stay away for as far as possible the president made clear Richard Spencer. He's not welcome here he was not invited by any group. Decided to come here orders onus is a public university. He booked this is paying 101000. 500 dollars right around there. For the time to come in here speed Phillips center for the performing arts so this is all done on his time at the University of Florida of course. Postponed decade said that they. I've read after what happened Charlottesville. They said you're not welcome here right now is the there was the thought there was an imminent threat so they respond event for a lot of she did not want to companies can't legally I cannot. Keep him away forever and legally they are required to provide this to to put the bill put extra security as well that cannot put that. On the Richard Spencer so that is what we're looking at here right now again there's a big crowd or hear the Richardson during the three of four people they describe themselves as Nazis they're here there Richard but it borders that are clearly hear what he meant it starts at 230 scheduled to go until 430. Ticket speeding ticket to get side. And just recently a Twitter Richard Spencer did put out their ticket information saying that 700 tickets will be available light burst com. First served basis. Not fit in that they'll go up right around 1 o'clock this afternoon. We're right now there. Don there's a long line for them at this point they've been. The organizers of the event had been in charge of the ticketing process that had been on the Philips center has been on the University of Florida organizers have even been charged that. So they were very. Careful announcing when and where those tickets would be made available some bars around Gainesville and actually. Wrote a promotion where if you do have a ticket. To this event and you come to the parts that accords that they will just give you free beer. So. Really the community here didn't Reeves won't do it around Gainesville students on campus. Parents just about anybody that would so there wouldn't be completely they do not want this person here spreading his message single he has to say but. Free speech so when he's here he will be delivered this message at 230 this afternoon we will be. In that room will be following all the developments and it's happening inside did everything has not been outside and we'll bring you live reports throughout the day you are here but it is. Video game don't BBC news Gainesville Florida.

