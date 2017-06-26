River overflows onto bridge in Michigan

More
Flooding from the Tittabawassee River in Michigan has washed away possessions and damaged structures.
0:53 | 06/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for River overflows onto bridge in Michigan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48282823,"title":"River overflows onto bridge in Michigan","duration":"0:53","description":"Flooding from the Tittabawassee River in Michigan has washed away possessions and damaged structures.","url":"/US/video/river-overflows-bridge-michigan-48282823","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.