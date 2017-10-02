Robbery Suspect Allegedly Assaults Deputy on Way to Court

Accused of trying to rob a Mississippi convenience store, Daniel Stewart Berry is now in more trouble for allegedly assaulting an officer.
0:38 | 02/10/17

In a Mississippi who was already in custody suspected of robbery is an even bigger trouble now and here's why. Wow so that was Daniel Barry screaming obviously it officers and head butt in one of them. While on his way to court appearance. Now in addition to the robbery charge he's also now facing a count of assaulting. And officer. Not a good way to better your situation here in legal trouble yet if ever I would think so but. His language here I don't think he was saying thank you put it in the end it was a different sort of you probably.

