SC family gets Easter surprise with 9-foot gator

The large reptile didn't coming bearing chocolate bunnies and colorful eggs.
0:35 | 04/18/17

Transcript for SC family gets Easter surprise with 9-foot gator
Michael yeah I think so yes we heard right. Like that that's what I'm bass and convert and the bitterness inheritance she. I'm there was an Easter surprise for South Carolina couple over the weekend forget about the monies or eggs. How about a nine foot long alligator and made its way onto Stephenson C Olson's back porch. The Gator broke through a locked door and then climbed about a dozen steps. The biggest worry was their three cats which were inside there are right a wildlife specialists. Caught the big reptiles.

