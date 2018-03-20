Transcript for School resource officer exchanged gunfire with Maryland high school shooter: Sheriff

Kind of mode with ABC news here we are live on us still very act. Active scene in southern Merrill I want to take a look behind me right now you can see a great mills high school we have a heaven police president. Where a student opened fire here this morning just before 8 PM according to the local share. Who says we're not shoot as students start to fire you they want to hit two other students one male one female or hit that they are in critical condition. At a nearby hospital right now this school. Obviously when it's you may opt panic mode chaos vote in with placed on lockdown. After police. Thought it to respond to the scene here they're still again a very heavy police presence. We have confirmed that they would gunmen have been confirmed dead he was confirmed. Vetting at a nearby hospital. We are learning from the local share of that. When the Aston it's hard to fire a school resource officer jumped into action and engage bastard that with a shootout in the hallways. And did not share we don't know investors deputy at this point they were to strike the sooner we do know that bat. Gunman was that was shot and injured and again he had been pronounced dead at a nearby hospital take another low close a look inside here. I guess I'll show you that now and we have a memorable local police officers but we also have federal police officers who responded this scene including ATF. The FBI the dairy obviously a rainy a dreary scene here in southern Maryland. Though we know about great mills high school there about 15100 students who attend this high school. This is actually happening before classes start so we don't know how many students were inside at the time of the shooting but again. Just a wreath at the scene we know that around 745. Just before. 8 AM classes started. That issue stated walked inside this school with a handgun. And opened fire. At school resource officer jumped into action and again encounter that student there was a shoot out in the hallways. We don't IV other students were in the hallway of the time but we do know that this took a school was placed on the lockdown. Right now we understand there are no students inside this school they were all taken out bust out of here and taken to Leonard town high schools is very nearby we actually. House that theme. On the way to best scene. And there hasn't seen this Howard county sheriff right there's mobile commands or this. Just pass I have on this highway here for great mills road. Again those students that were inside this all the time we understand were bused nearby Watertown high school to be reunited with their pairs. When we pass by that school we could see that they parking lot was hot. Even across the street. The park off of the fairgrounds were also packed as parents. Or worse by rushing to that school to get to. Their students to get to their kids to make sure that they were state at this point again we don't know if how many other injuries if any. Armor from this answer that. But the shooter has until we understand of the male student we don't know what age or will have a confirmation. On a name as well. But we do know the school resource officer who engage them and not shoot out in the hallway he. First she was not injured we're waiting to find out more information or from the sheriff. About a school resource officer about the shooter and as soon as students are boy and a girl who were injured from the scene but that is the latest here. And seniors Downey's Tenet but reported for ABC news.

