Transcript for School shooting survivors bring gun control fight to Florida state capitol

And Amy teen yeah yeah. Our voices heard about. Under the stone and Douglas. Clinton and every couple. Injury news. I'm living at sixteen and damaging your. I am now in his thinking that. Went up. To its. Alluding to hear. Any continent. All argued and it's it isn't easy. And out. Differently in each I was playing. Well I didn't believe me power. I was up last night. Yeah. Our way out in the spirit that we will have real exit eighteen. Yeah. I mean I. Was neatly and young and nightly in the morning but in from the Wrentham and delete and dining out your eye and behind me you know eating and that's. The port. Explaining it was. My friend the rent. You know really. Like its anger. On and look. At it. Everything and our lines. And he looked but it's. Unlike. Most people do. Out he's really eloquent. Really inspiring. While it is being. The leg. And ninth innings yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. It is honestly have no I don't know if this is. Like any. Yeah. All evening. And a. Oh. Yeah that. On during the meeting I ask. Senate president I asked him on. This giving me why. Don't hear. That. They're military weapons they are not. For self defense ask him like yeah. Yeah. Why I hit the right answer. And it will be. An Italian and none of it or not to. Look old even. Are. Oh. Or. Or. A yeah. And I. And ring. Not. Yeah. They. Are. The cards. I. That. It wouldn't. You think it. Yeah. A and it. It. I. They're unwilling. Now democratic and they can learn about it. Let Erie. Here. Lately it's democratic values apartments. And you're. About. And. I oh. And I. I. And at apple. I. Mean. Different. From. Oh. Oh. Yeah. And and everyone and this. Reeling in the kind of bond. Owners on their getting up or its content. About. Casual Wear is hardly. Yeah. Outlet like. What you're gonna get together and Italy Netherlands customs. I didn't eat it like it really irate and so I can't let it. The company. I printed. In. It. Means you're listening. Yeah. That would. Personally. Yeah. Telling the president and nighttime. It's not. In an Alley. You event in saint initiative. But yeah. Beyond the clintons so. Garlic and yeah. Yeah. Unfortunately they don't agree agree that yeah says. On every. It is. Yeah. No. Seventeen public on any. Yeah. I need. Yeah. Here it yeah. Yeah. It and into the scared yeah. And it's like an important. You know. Yeah yeah. I yeah yeah. And why. Is. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. They. Like you. And or. Yeah. Yeah yeah. Son. And I. I. I think. Like. Luck making it. Lit. Let's think he. And I think eight. I think it. Her arrival. I think. Anyone here. I don't I didn't see who gets it locked out. On and that's an excellent. I don't think last. My. And I. It's a good idea I'm really meetings on the victim's family I it's one thing that. The families. You. Don't. They're like and only until. You. Remember it. Like. Yeah. I there are expected. In. Italy. I. We have seen him edit alone. I. That's. People together like. Yeah. Yeah yeah. Oh yeah. Yeah yeah. And a yeah. An. Entity. I. Like. I. I. ABC it's an honor. It be the most important event and muddled and it will do you wouldn't. And residents yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Oh. Like I can. I mean I've always advocated very underperforming nothing's an. Actor. Like it died down the median. I was L and I. You mean median. Yeah. Yeah. It pretty. Yeah. Yeah. High. Ninety in. Our hearts unlike. And its. People. Handwritten. Second every. The bricks. And pushing until ever. Yeah. Had and and it really hasn't had a lot of different and I. Think that. Yeah. It. Different than any other young. Any other you know stating that I seen. But it. A yearly. II. Until he can yeah. Yeah. At caps and all are so many years well speaking heavily. In its. Think there's. And like. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.