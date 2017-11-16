Transcript for Search underway for 'callous' suspect who shot Baltimore police officer in head

Federal agencies are offering a 60000. Dollar reward is a search for the man who shot a Baltimore detective in the head. Police say the detective a husband and father of two was investigating a homicide when he confronted a man acting suspiciously. That man that opened fire and fled the scene the detective is said to be in grave. Condition and police in northern California are defending their decision not to arrest the man responsible for this week's deadly shooting Rampage. The gunman had previously violated a court order that banned him from having guns and neighbors complained about shots being fired from his house. The police say when they responded to complaints he did not answer the door authorities now say the shooter was a mad man on the loose. And his sister seems to confirm that. These so Rick. Yes us. Did you sewer they're dealing. So small could really need this he clearly. Had no business would firearms Lawrence full on paranoia. And delusions. No the death told from the Rampage is now five police say the first victim was the gunman's wife. Her body was found under the floor of their home.

