Transcript for Severe storms bring golf-ball-size hail to Texas

We are gonna start though with that severe weather threat for millions of Americans a band of dangerous weather on the move right now there radar shows that system stretching more than 700 miles mostly over Missouri and Arkansas pushing to the east. Patent high winds heavy rains and the potential for tornados so they do is everything is bigger in Texas including the hail apparently. But what struck the state over night leaving damaged behind. Overnight large hail. Hammering the heartland. Severe storms near Dallas bring in baseball sized chunks of ice falling from the sky. Car windshields smashed suburban homes with windows and roof damage from the hill. Even the skylight of a Wal-Mart. This pool shows how relentless hailstorm was at times all of that. Piling up on this trampoline the wild night of storms that included a twister in Oklahoma. The start of what's expected to be several days of severe storms according to act where does Paul Williams political force phone whether it's just continue to be the case as we have a deep dip in the jet stream and usually warm air. To the southeast that'll set the stage for. More storms the weather even impacting the sports world. Columbus, Ohio NCAA basketball viewers blacked out from seeing the critical final seconds. Of the North Carolina Kentucky game because of local CBS station suffered a massive technical failure amid a tornado warning. The station airing those final two minutes on a tape delay. We're gonna talk about what they missed in those final two minutes a little bit later on in the show but as Paul said there severe weather expected again today. The biggest concerns through Memphis and the Mississippi Valley Ellis isolated tornadoes and damaging winds are expected. Then a surge of warm air on Tuesday for the northeast nearly sixty degrees in New York City 73 in DC eighty and Ryan can't wait yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.