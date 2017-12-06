-
Now Playing: Sharks surround kayakers in California
-
Now Playing: Snake slithers up man's car while driving
-
Now Playing: Deer bursts through paint store window
-
Now Playing: Police officers save puppy's life
-
Now Playing: Hot air balloon collision in Illinois
-
Now Playing: Florida flooding leads to surfing in the streets
-
Now Playing: Father uses fidget spinner to make a rainbow
-
Now Playing: Catfish swims on Florida street
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia Zoo brings in human OB-GYNs to deliver baby gorilla
-
Now Playing: Man's encounter with shark caught on video
-
Now Playing: Florida mom gives birth to 13-pound baby: 'It looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly'
-
Now Playing: Peacock causes damages at California liquor store
-
Now Playing: Bear breaks into house, plays piano
-
Now Playing: Bio-luminescent 'ghost fungi' light up in Australia
-
Now Playing: Watch this baby girl's hilarious reaction to grass
-
Now Playing: Driver stops moving car amid traffic incident
-
Now Playing: Paragliders sail across New Zealand
-
Now Playing: Baseball player shares epic handshake with bat boy
-
Now Playing: Dog plays fetch with himself
-
Now Playing: Premature baby hippo explores outside habitat for first time