Sheriff 'devastated' by Fla. school officer not entering school during shooting More When asked by reporters to describe how the video made him feel, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel responded, "sick to my stomach" and "devastated." Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Sheriff 'devastated' by Fla. school officer not entering school during shooting This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Sheriff 'devastated' by Fla. school officer not entering school during shooting

Now Playing: Florida school officer waited outside building as killings happened, sheriff says

Now Playing: Lesbians allegedly told they don't 'mirror the holy family,' denied as foster parents

Now Playing: #MeToo, Black Lives Matter and Women's March leaders discuss their movements' success

Now Playing: Slain football coach ran 'toward danger' to save students in shooting: Sheriff

Now Playing: Missing boy's father, stepmother have history of violent fights, police reports show

Now Playing: Funeral held for football coach killed while protecting students at school

Now Playing: Solution to prevent school shootings: Arming teachers?

Now Playing: Student says he was harassed, assaulted by Florida suspect

Now Playing: Off-duty Maryland officer saved neighbor's life 'by giving his own' in shooting

Now Playing: Dad who survived son's murder plot that killed mom, brother wants his life spared

Now Playing: Can anonymous tip apps help stop potential school shootings?

Now Playing: 12-year-old YouTube gamer caught on camera as latest swatting victim

Now Playing: NBA players react to team's sexual misconduct allegations

Now Playing: Student activists react to Trump, Florida lawmakers on guns

Now Playing: Trump open to stronger gun background checks, arming teachers

Now Playing: Parents and students confront lawmakers on gun control

Now Playing: Police arrest suspect linked to murder of 2-year-old in Chicago

Now Playing: Massive storm causes flooding rains and water rescues in Dallas, Texas

Now Playing: Evangelist Billy Graham, 99, dies in his North Carolina home Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53288925,"title":"Sheriff 'devastated' by Fla. school officer not entering school during shooting","duration":"1:05","description":"When asked by reporters to describe how the video made him feel, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel responded, \"sick to my stomach\" and \"devastated.\"","url":"/US/video/sheriff-devastated-fla-school-officer-entering-school-shooting-53288925","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}