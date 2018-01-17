Transcript for Slain college student's mom: 'He really was a unique kid'

Our neighborhood on the day if the funeral and on Monday. Somebody organized. Ribbon tying. Around all the trees going about a mile former house all the lead up the roads all the way up to our house the entire neighborhood is. Covered every tree with a blue and white ribbon in blazes memory. How do you say thank you to. All these things that have been done. Many say thank you very grateful there are so many things he did I can. He was really a unique kid I had I was gifted with nineteen years with hand him thinking from god. He taught me how to be a mother. Taught me how to love things that are different and unique and beautiful. End. It's difficult sometimes to. Understand and and and rear a child that is smarter than you and in a lot smarter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.