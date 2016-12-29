Sledgehammer-Wielding Man Steals Thousands in Jewelry From Kohl's

More
Police are searching for a man who used a sledgehammer to break into a Kohl's department store and stole thousands in jewelry.
0:56 | 12/29/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sledgehammer-Wielding Man Steals Thousands in Jewelry From Kohl's
A we. We. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44454769,"title":"Sledgehammer-Wielding Man Steals Thousands in Jewelry From Kohl's","duration":"0:56","description":"Police are searching for a man who used a sledgehammer to break into a Kohl's department store and stole thousands in jewelry.","url":"/US/video/sledgehammer-wielding-man-steals-thousands-jewelry-kohls-44454769","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.