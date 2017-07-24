Snooty, the oldest captive manatee, dead at 69

More
South Florida Museum officials say the manatee was found in an area used to access plumbing.
1:16 | 07/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snooty, the oldest captive manatee, dead at 69

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48814572,"title":"Snooty, the oldest captive manatee, dead at 69","duration":"1:16","description":"South Florida Museum officials say the manatee was found in an area used to access plumbing.","url":"/US/video/snooty-oldest-captive-manatee-dead-69-48814572","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.