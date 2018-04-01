Snow angels abound in the South as snow falls

Some residents along the Florida-Georgia line are seeing snow for the first time in their lives and enjoying it.
0:35 | 01/04/18

Comments
Transcript for Snow angels abound in the South as snow falls
Happy if there's impulse and who says it all the snow. In strange places his problems not these kids in Tallahassee or outside making snow angels. Regardless of how little snow with parents think other first measurable snowfall in nearly thirty years it's pretty cool and across Florida Georgia line that. Take a look that's fire chief ready broom. A Valdosta Georgia making his own snow Angel that city by the way hasn't seen snow since 1989. Was. Do it get out there that I would be your only chance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

