Snow hitting Northeast with cold weather to follow

Wind chills across the Midwest and Northeast will be very chilly late this week.
0:41 | 01/30/18

Comments
Transcript for Snow hitting Northeast with cold weather to follow
Time now for look at your weather on this Tuesday morning. A look at the radar shows coastal storms building over New England you'll see snow showers from Western New York. Down to the apple at use with a few inches possible temperatures will drop back down to normal January levels. Looking at today's highs it won't get above freezing in Chicago Minneapolis or Detroit. 44 degrees here in new York and 50s in the Pacific northwest and Los Angeles and Phoenix could both hit. Record highs today 86 degrees in LA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

