Transcript for Son of man allegedly dismembered by wife says she hid his death for months

Like everyone else in Howard you banks life his sons thought he'd move to Texas. Jonathan you bank told me on the phone today speaking out and a half of his entire family. That when he was visiting here this fall and he hugged his father's wife Marge shot. He had no idea what she dying or what she was keeping in containers. Behind those walls. The last six. Arts we call on assumption welcome Texas. Because that's what Marsha eubanks told them while pretending to beat their father. The man she killed and dismembered. Yes. Sending texts from his phone to his sons and box periodically active on his FaceBook. Even posting to her own. Was from space that was two auctions Facebook's. This letter he sent he was here over the fall to pick up his younger brother I've seen. As Bob Marshall I gave her hugged my wife gave her first time she's ever better. And my dad was 2030 feet away from us and containers. According to hit his younger brother was living in the house often on the past six months. But Marcia kept the door to the office locked. Us. Oh and he said his brother never noticed a smell or anything not. Until he was locked out and made that her birth fit discovery while climbing through the office window from. What you've told me he had no idea. As for what he'd say to her. V current. Our goal what was she didn't care what house news. Not just martyrs yours bouts but definitely. Him this doesn't. And make herself up. Now Marcia you bank has confessed to all of this and she is currently being held in jail. On one million dollars bind she will undergo a mental health the valuation. Reporting in Coventry township I'm Kara Galina. Is high.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.