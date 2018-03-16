Transcript for Soviet-born Trump adviser on Russian election interference

Felix thank you for doing this not to seven following the story a long time and I thought I do. All the ins and outs whatever over the last few days is kind of mind boggling. Your career straight out of a movie. I don't think. Screen writer was trying to write this movie. That they can make this up when you can't make it up of. You mean you escape facilities a child yes escapes anti semitism come to the United States start to build your life. Rests in trouble in your twenties. What had our that bar fight literally of that bar fight just changed the whole trajectory of my life and it was probably the we're stale my life and I had to live it would happen in 1991. Over. 27 years ago and I've had to live it and safer campuses also paid back he spent some time in prison. You spent about a year in jail over that fight you then went back to Wall Street but got caught up again in some trouble. And this is where it seems like your life terms you're about to face many years in jail securities fraud instead the government comes to you. And you become an informant. Now actually it was a little different. After the bar fight and when I spent a year in jail. Desperately needed money and unfortunately something that I'm. Not proud of wasn't proud of that product now. Went to basically the dark side of Wall Street. There I spent only about eighteen months because they just couldn't deal with working on that could deal. Being involved because I'd much different plants from myself. And my life. Especially enjoyed Walter I was young man at eighteen I had great plans for myself which were all shattered with that stupid drunken night in a bar. I left there's worked on that side unfortunately for about little under two years voluntarily left. And went to start doing. Telecommunications deal in Russia I was given an opportunity to participate in instinct. On telecommunications deal in Russia. While I was there. And prior to anything happening to the Wall Street case. Prior to any indictments or anything. I was recruited gentlemen forum military intelligence of the United States. Hope US government. That started. My career might and working for various government various agencies in. Country so the first thing she knew you were forced to Defense Intelligence Agency yes. He lost work for the CIA. Yes you an FBI informant. Was over an informant those confidential source what's the difference. The differences. In my mind. Reading the Webster's definition of it. An informant somebody who was inside some sort of crime family and informs on him. I was they succumb to meet with cases that had nothing to do was me and asked for my assistance. In which it was. Enthusiastically and wholeheartedly. And try to help and that assistance was clearly valuable even though you had got into some financial trouble. You ended up I guess back in what 20092010. Getting no jail time he 125000 dollar fine in return. For the cooperation you game. I was grateful to the government for acknowledging. All the work they did and giving such a low line. In the case. That laws that Wall Street case which was back in 1995. There were are nineteen. Other people. And all sorts of restitution that things of that nature were a sign for the victims of those case to be compensated. I spent the next decade working as asset for the US government. And by the time it came to me. I guess they thought it. My work. Matter is and I thank them. For the U penalty that was given the range of things that you were involved in is staggering. Mafia here in the United States. This. You've had al-Qaeda. You give the phone numbers of Osama bin lot and yes telling about that. It's actually may be part to a part of the story. Or corroded. Excuse me we're gentleman in the open lane active defense intelligence assessments and Tuesday. At that point in time slide it was a military. Contractor. But yet spent 34 years in military intelligence. And this is pretty funny story where a I was at a dinner party. And gentleman was introduced Meehan has not blame pieces up next. All evening long running questions. Where why am world from. When I left the Soviet Union is six years old he went back to work you left the first time music's yet. Yes I was born in I was born in the so I was born in Moscow. We immigrated to this country house of canceled. So effectively I believe muscle to American rocker went to school here. Elementary school to its old college so. Has this been written about Russian business and somewhat laughable. He's sitting there peppering him questions. All evening long. Actually went to the bathroom he follows me into the bath governments as I'd like your phone and speak with. So okay gave my phone number. The next day I met him at an Irish pub in Moscow. Where he proceeds to tell me that he works for the US government. That the people that I was sitting at the table was are extremely high level Russian intelligence operatives. These are very strong people people can deliver the things that America needs they seem to like you speak Russian. You blend in there. And your country needs. We. A system that we need to advise holding HAH system which isn't and radar system. Effectively our planes couldn't get in using anti radar jamming if they had the system. He said that we desperately need the blueprints scientists. Military intelligence opera's anybody who knows about the system. We are desperately hunting hurt and you're sitting where a group of people seem to enjoy having a drink with you. He should do it your country into I'd like it understand it if you do it and you get caught. The best you can hope portable and head because nobody is an acknowledged an actual working for us. Took me all about five seconds to turn around is meant. Being an immigrant. So proud of the opportunities that this country and a patriot. Patriot. Having the opportunity to serve my country and anything and its defense. It's a no brainer. It was where what side. And look what it led to you we talked about the assignment in line phone numbers cooperating it's a significant number of Wall Street and there are another financial fraud cases. Providing information regarding potential assassination of coal and how. Actually knows this it was two different assassination attempts one assassination was against George Bush and or to George W. Bush yes. Ankle now. Yes. GAAP. Net. As I started working its way started building differences with the Russian classes. There's a lot of Afghans and assets that. Oh him out. President Clinton's directive took its missiles. To which way to. The line started trading Afghan diamond dealers. Some of them laundering money for al-Qaeda. Stinger missiles to try out. From that I developed the whole host of assets both Afghan intelligence other countries' intelligence. As you've seen the government themselves stated. I give them information and assistance with over eight governments straight you've been praised by Loretta lynch. Loretta lynch was as you know the attorney general for President Obama. A confirmation hearings. She was asked about. I think her statement speaks for itself. Don or try to do my country is Grateful Dead chants you also today providing information including names and photographs relating to the North Korean nuclear weapons program. Yes sir. Sometime in mid two thousands. When it was evident that they were trying to build a nuclear weapons program. I had some sources inside Russian intelligence. I cast one of my sources with finding out what and where will hold a few months later. I was given photographs of C North Korean military until operative. What's out there buying vs various components to build a nuclear weapons programs. He sent me today as Intel photos surveillance photos. As well as photos and sitting in restaurants have him sitting in front of the North Korean. Army choir. With the instructions that this is done and it needs to be put a tail on. You'll find out everything he's getting all of the countries. All of the companies that are selling them equipment to building nuclear weapons program and that was my involvement in the North Korean nuclear weapons program also key principle in a multi year effort. To take on Russian cyber crime. That was. After the Intel. Regarding Afghanistan. After we had already gone into Afghanistan and significant way. There was less until that I can provide because the US military at that point effectively control the country and those known me. For my assistance that point they had enough of their own boots on ground. US government came to mean the Justice Department came to me and said we are faced. Could be tragedy of epic proportions which is cyber hackers. Both Russian Ukrainian and other eastern European predominately run out of Russia and eastern and Ukraine. Work that we are in full trading US bank accounts of US citizens. And withdrawing the money. And if the public found out that there bank accounts and savings accounts were not safe. There can be a run on the bank in effect as you know run on one bank could be a run and another bank robber that this is. Possibly an attack on the integrity of the US financial system. And we need your assistance. You speak Russian. Speak English well versed in finance. We need to set you up we need to get these guys off the market into cash. And that led to. It was over a year ago but the exact dates but with accepting as an international money longer to try to. Get these people coming out from their hiding because they're hiding behind computer screens and computer names. And rerouting their IP addresses and you can't find me can't catch them. And which led to. My traveling to various countries Cyprus. Turkey. On these missions to try to uncover them you told the House Intelligence Committee work for the government spent twenty plus years up to and including present. This are you still work for the government. One exit when you said work never actually officially worked for the it was confidential source. Consultant of some sorts if you currently troopers. Was RRR. Most recently last year. The US government came to me and said that they needed assistance and making valuations. Of various foreign. Government's farm individuals. Holiday interplay. It's like my insight and assistance in helping prepare those reports which go all the way up to secretary of state. You told a list of the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors. Exit under oath. So the House Intelligence Committee. Spent twenty years hiding all this change. That is about the most partisan committee I think in the congress right now with their reaction. One of the few times in my life that I almost cried. Was why I finish my statement and these democratic aides. Who were there to question regarding me. Russian trump investigation. Stop applause thank me servicemen country. How with the Republicans. Republicans were quite I think they were happy that. They had a chance to hear. An amazing story and couldn't believe that. April or brought it whether it was. Both something that would. Russia and turned out. It was two decades story. Work in protecting our country that I'm trying to take through my head your potential enemies. Al-Qaeda. Cosa Nostra. Russian mob Russian criminals. North Koreans. Our she's scared. Have been scared every. Courage. Is not the absence of fear courage is conquering. Why speak out now. Two amazing reporters. Cool at this point. I'm very grateful for the work done. Got their hands on some of the people that had tidbits about my activities tidbits about national security acted. Fact that the US government tasked with hunting for information on al-Qaeda plot. Came to me and said we're going to do the story. Now we can do the story piecemeal without all information but it's coming out. War you could sit down and actually tells the truth and after twenty years and having. Honestly a daily basis. Difficulties. And my life because of so my past transgressions was 25 year old kid most of the people know about Kenya. Well most people what they know about me is that I go to a bar fight when I was 25. And when I was 26 and 27 was involved in. Wall Street. Shenanigans for the course of eighteen months up 52 years old since then I've spent twenty years of my life trying to make up for what I did. Trying to. To the right country so how does this work you'd obviously doing this all co overly. No one knows your reckoning if they knew your goodness of racially government it would be alive. So as to how does that work what is your cover what are you doing. In public hearing all this time. Businessmen and that was working on much real estate transactions real estate deals. Try to bills beautiful buildings with Donald awful people back starting in 1996. We will stated that started in 99 and be met amendment sixty's tell us about how it all had a relation to. Well initially had rented office space and forty Wall Street which has trump tower building but I didn't meet him space. In the year 2000 actually in other individuals to do they were up. Which posted though the company and we rented space tower. And one day. Thunderstorm. Brought some rules opportunities and began our relationship and building. Real estate projects this way it worked with him doesn't he just kind of go make a pitch. That way from. And this is back in 1999 and how did a little it was. Out too fat how the relationship develop how would it work you do bring him deals. I would bring him deals you. I think some of the deals or general parameters of what does he. Way transaction crossed my yes or you cross might ass. Those matters I'd what it was office present. Opportunity which discusses that night on network on did you guys make money. In some cases yes in some cases. One of the big projects you worked on this is trump SoHo. Power. They've. What did you want to have happen there. And again to repeat as an immigrant kid. Coming to this country Cummings is great country you and as you know this is the only place in the world and the opportunity law. Having the ability. Building beautiful buildings. New York. Beyond getting with a suit would it fears is where did the money come from financing. The financing for trumps all holes provided by another part of the financial partner. Thompson here. And didn't do it the Fred trump. Wasn't president then at some point 2006 he or she asked you. To show his daughter Bakken a sign around Moscow. Nine cent. Around that time. And Don junior and uncle were on their way to Moscow. And mr. trump asked me to go there to pile on them. And just sort of spent time with them there Walt there. I think it was more of but turtles. Keep an eye for eye out for them verses social camera there is it true that you hatter said in Vladimir Putin's chair this. What was going on there. I arrange for a private tour the problem. I had some friends there at some high level business associates. I arranged for a tour of the problem. And as we're walking around and the only people on the tour are myself long. Translator. To curator. The problem. Because this it's almost a museum and in many places and day number. President Putin's security team because we're going into on that unauthorized territory unauthorized areas that most were stopped at this. And as we passed an office. Security. Guard or. I guess who's part of what the equal of their Secret Service. Says that's the boss's office. It opens the door just to show it sort of take a look through the door but don't go outside and it's. It behind a chair. And I said this to the security guard and he looked at me like I had three heads with. That's out of the question some shoes. To order are very important USD AP let her what she couldn't Steelers and and he looked at basis OK I guess in this. And she sat down behind desks won twice in the chair was very happy about it and we left the office that's the extent. Her sitting behind Putin's desk it was part of a war. A requirement of the prevalent right convinced. One of pollutants. Security detail to letters mr. After you've finished up with the FBI back in 2019 hesitating you started to work with Donald Trump again in Turkey he kind of invited you it. Yes it is coming and it is senior advisor. Ready carried this that this is your business card that. Something like that. This has meant this as your business card but just. A couple years after that just a few years ago the president was asked about human deposition city isn't. New York. He telling the truth. So I can't speak press. You work for him with him for many years yes spoke with him dozens of times hundreds of times yes. Brought him deals yes. Arrange financing for various projects yes. Arrange a tour of the Kremlin. For his son and daughter yes. You say you can't speak from it was a feeling from the win after all that Donald Trump says. Elevator to pick a matter of. Disappointing. Why do you think you wouldn't tell the truth about that. It's a chance because it. When you're working with them. Did you. Ever arrange for. Financing to come from individuals you have deep connections in rushing from the and I Russian deep connections in Russia ever arrange for Russian financing for the projects. All low Thompson here. Is a Russian immigrant. Such as myself who made his fortune and reduction your partner in the SoHo project so. That is about as a Russian financial connections you're going to get on person. And Don junior at times. Seven years ago said that lots of money was coming from Russia for the trump projects. So how do you explain that how the president has said during the campaign had nothing to do. With Russia. Sorry I can speak for the president apologized but. But when he says that. Is that match your experience. Old. As far resign mr. and anything that I have worked. There was no rush from Russia. And no Russian it's. First trip back in the end he most recently made some countries but in 2015. This has been reported on you do try to work. We're and Kennedy trumping year old friend Michael Cohen and project trump tower in Moscow yes how to best again. During the time prior. Prior to. Twice detained during the time that I was there him. From 2000 to 2008. And in 2010. We looked at many cities to try to build trump towers. And Moscow was one of them and we made a few attempts. I made a few rounds at a potential project there. Candidate sort Ron. I realized those opportunities based on who's based on amount of press coverage was out. House probably good opportunity to finally get this deal done. Are very excited and trying to build. The world's tools building and or Europe people's building in Moscow was a great opportunity. Went four. Had worked in Russia passed on various real estate deals and I coach Michael Collins the opportunity. It was very excited Donald Trump Seidler and with the company that Russia. Starter around I started to. Basically run around trying to get this. And you know Michael Coen for a long time. We've known each of those issues since teenagers he's close friend of yours and some of the emails he wrote to about this project were made public published in the New York. Times one of them said I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected. But he our boy can become present USA and we can engineer it and we'll get all of who'd teamed by you know it's. What did you mean that. Two guys that know each other since teenage years. Being beyond duty. That somebody that they knew and worked for was running for president. Trying to do a deal in Russia and clearly if the deal had gone a little further and I wished it would have. I would have got on the phone I would've made phone calls I would've gotten to people who know who to try to get his blessing and bring him on board. And hopefully. To help elect out front. I don't think that. I think that the literal meaning of that is. We hope it works for everyone and everyone wins from the transaction I was trying to do real estate transaction. Clearly. Was not involved in the campaign or sign involved in any political and and the hope that a march to actually that would be billed that was helpful to his wrong that would have been great. The times also wrote that you that you wrote you were eager to show video clips to your Russian context of instances of trump praising Russia. And we coordinate for prudent to praise Trump's business acumen quote if we says it we on this election. Yes that. The city's. It seems to have you know a lot of people been wondering. Is one of the reasons that president trump was so you see I'm President Hu during the campaign. Is because he was looking to make this deal happen. And Moscow. Can't speak for the president. I'd known as the real estate developer witches. By its very nature of three parts optimist one part realist. To try to get a deal. That is the tallest building in the world war the tallest building in Europe. You have to get by and for everyone so from my perspective. Yes I would have started getting on the phone making all polls trying to get to everyone. Clinton. Trump effort but when you wrote this did you know whom knowledge and he still don't know and I don't know when I'll deal people connected to. I don't know people connected to put but I know enough business people within the Moscow community. Call 12 or three degree separation. That this transaction was moving forward certainly would mean effort ticket and the financing this deal would have come from bankers close. A relatively close to Blatter who yes. It would have been banks in Moscow because foreign banks will finance there. So so we had some of the bank's auction this was not the first time president trumpet I tried. Build a tower mosque and we know back in 2013. He was also looking at that possibility around the time in this universe such did you have anything to do with that or on the time of the pageant said. And you were not in Moscow for the miss universe pageant. So explain what happened to this steel knee starting in name in November 2015. What happened next. I started making phone calls to some context that I had there. Promoting the deal promoting opportunity of the deal asking for where the pieces of property were duly this could be built which banks to finance it. And then shortly thereafter the Trump Organization announced they were not doing international deals and that sort of put to. That put the kibosh on did that ended origin keep pushing through confessed sixty. I kept pushing and probably always will because. I have a desire to build the world's poles buildings or at least peoples who in Europe and whether it's Moscow London. I'm ready to do so even after it seemed like it was foundering in the spring of 2016 summer of 2016. You're still working on yes. Did you speak with anyone else and trans orbit about this behind Michael Collins. Now my contact regarding this transaction always was Michael holidays ten miles. And how about other people in in that in the trump campaign aide you know Carter page. You know George Stephanopoulos pointed out Paul man afford knowledge and gates' knowledge and says none of the none of the people that we. That have been identified as having something to do perhaps what was going on in Russia during the election my. Zero contact has had zero contact with anyone in. And I don't know him the people that are world. You did in June 2 2016 try to get Michael Cohen to go to an international conference. Yes in Moscow or Saint Petersburg economic conference why. I was hoping to keep promoting. Be the possibility. As building. As well as take a look at business opportunities. So when you're doing all this were you aware at all of those Russian efforts. To interfere in our presidential campaign. It's a multi dimensional question. My transaction my trips yes you're now. My transaction it is not a your hand. Please let me answer yet. My transaction has nothing to do. It was it's a business deal no more no less and regarding whether the Russians were trying to influence. The US elections. I believe that they certainly. That's not what I was asking that what I did ask I want I want to clarify this. Were you Wear at the time. That the Russians. We're trying to interfere election. Disposing. Made the last time was made it sixteen. At that time I didn't know. The extent or even their effort in Arlington elections. Here pretty connected guy. In Russia that you believe me just been going through your twenty years of working in foreign intelligence it's a very difficult question because I've been accused of it. And it is not true. And it is not true and so difficult for me because of the work done on behalf of protecting our country. The concept that I would be involved in anything such as collusion. Or working with people trying to hurt America. Is now so I hackable I didn't ask your point I just asking if you are aware. If you Wear I was not aware. What they were doing most of it came out after the election and I read about it just like everyone else in the newspapers. I certainly would never in any issue before work with people or our geo political opponents. To the detriment to our country. Do you think that anyone in Trump's orbit was working would those people. I certainly hope. But I. You have spoken. To motors team correct. Answers something to do with activist. Let me ask it a different way of Andrew Weissman and a key member Q lawyer. And I'm Robert Wallerstein was actually the prosecutor's side. Your cooperation agreement after you work with the FBI's you've you've worked with him in the past yes. What was it what was the nature of network. It was sold the old world. I'll Qaeda. Hunting them. Cyber crime. The attacks on our financial system. Most of the most of the work detail in my statement to the house and so. And Robert Mueller was the FBI director for much. That time was he aware of your work was he aware of your cooperation. At the time I never met Robert Mueller correctly I assume. World was such a high level. Us. And he said and I understand you can't you can you can't talk about that this current. Any any pressure that was and currently have you at any time in your career ever been asked by anyone in the US government. To give information on Donald Trump. No. I have been asked questions. About work and asked questions. Moscow do you and asked me questions I have never asked by US government to give information about the do you think the downturn has. Any. Casket differently do you think the president trump should be concerned about any information. You've given. To the government about him. Well since the only thing I've ever done with Donald. President. Are real estate deals no I don't lose. But we now know exactly just learned today that rob Robert Mueller has now subpoenaed the Trump Organization. For any information having to do the trump tower. And Moscow does that surprise you. That would lead me to believe that you already knew that Robert Mueller was asking about the trump tower Moscow. The team assembled. And most almost team are. There are many people there from the eastern district. Eastern district of York US attorney's office. Some of those hardest working. Patriotic people I've ever met in my life and I had a very long relationship with them. There fantastic investigators. Pictures of this country. Defendants. And there job is to chase down any lead whatsoever. No matter what the connections. And I'm sure that is on task about anything and everything. To do with anything not just pops up if they dig into this deal would having unified. They're going to find that Felix Ater. I'll try to put together deal. And Moscow. For while Moscow deal. It was very very enthusiastic. And very tenacious. And try to get this deal put together. That's the extent of what Google to find. As it relates to line so there were released here QBs to ever strike you strange feeling pretty your real real stake that you wanted this deal to happen no question. Yes about that. Is it appropriate for presidential candidate to be seeking. A deal in Moscow. With Russian financing while it running for president. I can't. Answer that I can only answer in the following way. A beautiful building could've been bill. And maybe even. Goodwill relations. Between countries because it. Didn't seen counts. But I am not a political person I don't understand implications of politics. Or the various strains. I attach to it now. Good or bad I was looking at strictly as a host developer. Trying to put together what could have been billion dollars that you get right to medical would be pretty cool to get it SA president elected. And said he would mind being ambassador of the Bahamas that my friend is a home run at one this. Dad passed a lot to do with the fat. Terry. Scuba dive Bahamas with the best school world. That is exactly the post that I won it by all because I can work from nine to five. And dive. So from your perspective as a win win win you elect Donald Trump you get a tower in Moscow and get scuba dive in the Bahamas I think that that was. Assessment of what my desires and how much trouble is the trump campaign in people connected to trump campaign. In as they face the smaller investigation. I have not been part of the campaign. Do not know about anything that happened there and I read about it just like everyone else papers that you do now what. Michael Coleman was doing during the campaign in regards to the trump tower in Moscow did you ever speak to president trump about it no it. When was the last time you spoke with him. A few years ago ran into him. Dinner for all of the money back as. And we. Very shortly was that before or after he denied knowing you in that position. And where does your life actually go. Right now Natalie you've come forward with all. Of this you think you were. Involvement in this entire story about president from Russia interference in our elections realistic deals as it over. Well I think that while the investigations continue like can't imagine. Questions towards me. Would end and it would be over eventually it will be over eventually it will become known that. I'm guilty of trying to build the world's tallest building. And that's about it. And I hope that. Some of the things I've done so easy opportunities had to protect my country. Honor to get that chance will do. Some balance all of my life is described in the future expect had to be called before the grand jury. And have a with Michael Michael Cohen. When was the last time you spoke with him. I think we communicated over. Six months to a year ago. You've said. Six months to a year ago. So. That post dated time of the Moscow deal in his mind being over. Yet this is 2018. Try to get him to you spoke with in 2017. I believes either 60%. But I I'm. I don't remember the last time this book has he ever tried to. Coordinate his stories we view on what happened with the trump tower. Michael Cohen has very Smart attorney. Coordinating something like that would be extremely. Inappropriate. I don't believe that you grasping of coordinating like that or what I ever. That any type of coordination. There's only one story that is the truth. And you believe that Andrew Weissman and Robert Mueller a patriots. I believe Angeles and Robert Moeller are not only patriots. Our servants. That serve this country and protect us and so when their efforts are called a witch hunt. What do you say. Sizzled too much like partisan rhetoric. We hear every day and fortune. He told something New York magazine back in June 10 2017 he said that something big is gonna happen and that the next thirty to 35 days. I will be the most colorful character you've ever talked about. Only referring to. Was. Very strong possibility that. The top secret file on me and things that Don. Was coming out that's most of that was about what happened later that summer was the first and we saw these emails about front our I well references you're referring to the things you've learned about cheer. I work for the cause referring to things. And national security issues one of the national security issue are involved in after president from. Took office was and I Jenner 27 2017. You and Michael Cullen that we Ukrainian who wanted to advance a peace plan. To the latest tell us about that. Oh are high. I was working with the Ukrainian on multi billion dollar. Nuclear energy deal in the Ukraine. Ukrainian nuclear energy plants which are civilians they're not for bombing. It's of the civilian. Electricity nuclear electricity plants are in such dire state. That they are basically. Time ticking time bombs like Chernobyl. And the ideas once you ring refurbish them. They will generate enough electricity. To not only support all of Ukraine's energy scenes. But you could also sell excess power to the adjoining states Poland and Belarusian. That is probably. The most anti Russian transaction. You could do. In a lifetime. Because it would break and we discussed this many times with the Ukrainian lawmakers name is Andre Kirilenko. And he is a Ukrainian patriot so he's clearly not pro Russian in any way shape reform. And the idea was to make a lot of money doing it as well as break Russia's. Strong stranglehold strangle hold on. The energies so that's the business side because as a peace plan as the business. As we're working on this business plan. Which is probably the most anti Russian thing you can do a lifetime which is break there hold on on energy in Eastern Europe. Andre or an ankle who is a Ukrainian patriot. Comes to me and said they're killing people the Russians are funding the war in eastern Ukraine. It's devastating. I have an opportunity and I have some thoughts I have some buying in from US centers. -- on stopping the war. Can you get to the administration which answered no but I think it's Michael Cohen and shorting us. He still closing stores and offices at that time he was still president elect I believe. That was the extent. But the meaning was actually after he was present at 227. Getting that he was at the regency you're new yes it was at the Regency Hotel in New York to me. It was a peace plan. That stopped people from getting killed. I didn't look at it as a pro Russian. Anti Russian I looked a peace plan. And the most insulting thing is in the press writes about it in quotes calling it peace plan I didn't realize that the word peace needs to quotes. Now I'm asking for any. Pat on the back for working on peace plan. On Taylor ankle while trying to do a deal would. Asked me for favour of as a politician like the stop war. Like it. The administration. Asked by. A syndicate bank I'll make it meaning what Michael Cohen. And that's where I gave Michael Short scribbled notes on it was the end it you know Michael Flynn. Did Michael Flynn had anything to do with the business side in this as far as you know. Do you know Michael Owen Ellington and any. You speak in terms of meaning your patriotism your government servers service over the last twenty years. I know you're saying you don't know exactly what happened in the campaign but if it the end of this investigation we discovered it. Facilities a present from were actually. Working with the Russians as they were here during election. Will be your reaction sensitive. All of them. Anybody who colluded would anybody. Would any other country against America. Is guilty of crimes against our country. What do you think's gonna happen. Hoping that this. World way. Settles down. One way or another. And we'll get back to doing important things. Working on our country's problems. Doesn't settle down until we know the truth that there. Yes it does a great yes it does subtle balance when do we know the truth yet. I don't know.

