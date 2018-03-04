Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: Active shooter at YouTube's California headquarters

This is an ABC news. George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon coming on the air right now because police are responding to an active shooter situation for YouTube headquarters in San Bruno California that's about twelve miles south. A San Francisco large campus there for YouTube about 17100 employees. It unfolded about an hour ago police have responded at least two local hospitals now reporting that they are treating some injured. From the from the shooter. No reports yet on whether the shooter has been neutralized. Or the local television reporting that the shooter is a female. Should I wanna go to our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas pier we also know that federal officials are monitoring the situation. That's right George the FBI is monitoring the situation. The ATF is put out a notice that they are in route going to try to provide support to local police. And George obviously this is the situation that we see unfolding over and over again in the country. Weeks after that terrible shooting at Parkland Florida at the high school. And after we have a similar incidents in a Maryland school active shooter situation is so this continues to be something a lot where it was on law enforcement is deeply concerned about. There you see there's YouTube employees being let out that has also become a familiar site. A chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis. Had Condit coverage YouTube and an even touch for several employees. Yes Georgian I ever heard from employees inside the building who say. That they hurt multiple gunshot and that many employees granted CE co workers that YouTube granted safety they barricaded themselves up. In a various rooms inside that building. And that awaited policed evacuation. Many of those employees now have been evacuated. And say they are safe but they are very shaken up George by distant. As you can imagine they would be have also been seen some reports they were told not to use. Their phones as I said at least two local hospital services to general and Stanford health care reportedly are treating some patients. From machine we don't know how severe. That is and as I said we also have it some reports from local stations that the shooter was a woman conflicting reports on whether. That shooters neutralize where this was a suicide attack as we see the police. There on the scene from the local sheriff's department want to bring in are FBI analyst Brad Garrett former FBI special agent. Brad one unusual aspect of this if it is indeed true a female shooter yes. We even I have not talked about female shooters for years. So that's unique George also you always have to look at the trail in these cases the trail being. Other people connected to her after shooting helping her get to the shooting site weeks after a in the explosives. In the issues with her car so law enforcement presuming it's only hurts when have to do this cleanup to make sure it's safe. OK Greg Garrett thanks for much as we said about an hour ago an act of shooting situation began to unfold at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno. California police responding right now local hospitals reporting some injured. We do not know yet. What the condition of the shooters with the condition of the patients is. Are we have reports from some local television that the shooter may be a woman we'll full wrap up tonight on world news that would give their we'll stay on it. All day long an abcnews.com. I'm George Stephanopoulos in New York. This has been a special room. From ABC.

