Stabbing of officer at Michigan airport being investigated as act of terrorism

Authorities are investigating the stabbing of an airport police officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, this morning, as an act of terrorism, the FBI said today.
2:07 | 06/21/17

