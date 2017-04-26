State trooper shot in Delaware, schools on lockdown

A state trooper was shot in the parking lot of a Wawa in Delaware and schools in the area were put on lockdown as cops searched for the suspect or suspects, Delaware State Police said.
0:40 | 04/26/17

Transcript for State trooper shot in Delaware, schools on lockdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

